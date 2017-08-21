Journalism awards cancelled after they bow to sponsor pressure ... Rebel Wilson pays out defamation suit ... Bannon going to war for Trump ...
Aug 21, 2017
Today in Media Files, New Zealand’s main business journalism awards have been cancelled after their sponsor vetoed an entry critical of its client, and a defamation case against Rebel Wilson has settled.
