How jobs data gets twisted to tell falsehoods
The government is claiming unemployment is down and jobs are up. But their numbers were fudged by a little bit of economic trickery, with the ABC apparently willing to parrot these misleading figures.
Aug 21, 2017
A prominent ABC News report late last week contained several messages which the Turnbull Government wants voters to believe are true. They aren’t. Apparently hoping to boost the Coalition’s tawdry record on jobs, it opened with:
