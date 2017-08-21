 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Aug 21, 2017

How jobs data gets twisted to tell falsehoods

The government is claiming unemployment is down and jobs are up. But their numbers were fudged by a little bit of economic trickery, with the ABC apparently willing to parrot these misleading figures.

Alan Austin —

Alan Austin

Share

A prominent ABC News report late last week contained several messages which the Turnbull Government wants voters to believe are true. They aren’t. Apparently hoping to boost the Coalition’s tawdry record on jobs, it opened with:

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment