Federal

Aug 21, 2017

Freedom of religion is not the right to dictate others' lives

Tony Abbott, in his clarion call, said vote No for religious freedom and freedom of speech. Michael Bradley explores how Abbott's invocation of freedom relies on trampling over the freedoms of others.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Religious freedom is quite the thing at the moment. Of course, it’s not a catch-cry of identity politics, which as we know is a rhetorical error committed only by Marxist relativists (you know — women, gays, dark people). No, religious freedom is a precious jewel with super-resistance to irony.

20 thoughts on “Freedom of religion is not the right to dictate others’ lives

  1. Bill Hilliger

    Just how separate are church and state in Australia? Not very separate. As far as the LNP is concerned the Roman Catholic mafia rules supreme. Just ask Tony, Erica and Kevin. There are many Roman Catholic decision makers in the current government.

  2. graybul

    mmm; euthanasia?

  3. Stephen

    Blocking marriage equality is only the first goal for these Christian extremists. After that comes recriminalising homosexuality and abortion. Then Constitutional amendment to make Australia a Christian theocracy.

    1. CML

      Fortunately Stephen, I think that particular ‘Constitutional amendment’ would have two chances…Buckleys and none!

    2. graybul

      Theocracy, yes . . . but can’t associate ‘Christian’ with the value base of many ideological Apostle’s connection to Christ’s teachings?

  4. mike westerman

    I watched The Blues Brothers again last night – it seemed calm and sane compared to the political discourse in Australia at the moment.

  5. colin skene

    Brilliant. Simply brilliant. Thank you, Michael.

  6. John Hall

    Abbott doesn’t get it. He is a failed Jesuit wannabe AND a failed politician. Our Government lacks the guts to allow a conscience vote or conduct a plebiscite. The coalition should pay for this farce of a vote out of their own party coffers not pickpocket the taxpayers.