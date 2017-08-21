 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Aug 21, 2017

Crikey Worm: Australian child killed in Barcelona, polling gets worse for Turnbull

A seven-year-old Australian was among the casualties of last week's terror attack in Barcelona, and Malcolm Turnbull gets yet another terrible Newspoll result, writes Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

Share

AUSTRALIAN BOY KILLED IN BARCELONA

Seven-year-old Australian-British dual national Julian Cadman was killed when terrorists rammed pedestrians with a van on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, it has now been confirmed.

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Australian child killed in Barcelona, polling gets worse for Turnbull

  1. scot mcphee

    Pine Gap doesn’t just get “communications data” but, from reading the ABC report and its other data, it gathers, in fact, all types of sigint: military sensors (radars, etc) in particular.