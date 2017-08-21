Crikey Worm: Australian child killed in Barcelona, polling gets worse for Turnbull
A seven-year-old Australian was among the casualties of last week's terror attack in Barcelona, and Malcolm Turnbull gets yet another terrible Newspoll result, writes Max Chalmers.
Pine Gap doesn’t just get “communications data” but, from reading the ABC report and its other data, it gathers, in fact, all types of sigint: military sensors (radars, etc) in particular.