Rundle: Twiggy stands up against mining -- wait, what!?
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has successfully fought off a mining lease from a rival miner on his land. However, in doing so he may have set a precedent that can work against him.
Aug 18, 2017
What more neat and exact symbol of capitalism could you want than a mining magnate having mining banned on his property? Midway through his barnstorming tour trying to sell the highly dubious cashless welfare card, Andrew “Twiggington” Forrest has scored a victory in the High Court against a rival mining company, and the ramifications for mining in Australia could be … interesting.
One thought on “Rundle: Twiggy stands up against mining — wait, what!?”
NIMBY!