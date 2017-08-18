 Menu lock
Aug 18, 2017

Rundle: Twiggy stands up against mining -- wait, what!?

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has successfully fought off a mining lease from a rival miner on his land. However, in doing so he may have set a precedent that can work against him.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

What more neat and exact symbol of capitalism could you want than a mining magnate having mining banned on his property? Midway through his barnstorming tour trying to sell the highly dubious cashless welfare card, Andrew “Twiggington” Forrest has scored a victory in the High Court against a rival mining company, and the ramifications for mining in Australia could be … interesting.

  1. klewso

    NIMBY!