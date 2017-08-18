Pauline's plight hard to hide from when it's in the books
Pauline Hanson would never admit that anything is awry within her party, but there may only be so long she can delay inevitable calamity.
Aug 18, 2017
Pauline Hanson would never admit that anything is awry within her party, but there may only be so long she can delay inevitable calamity.
Ghosts of the past keep on popping up for Senator Pauline Hanson even as she dug in her heels over the latest public debate regarding the eligibility of Senator Malcolm Roberts to hang out in the red chamber. She’s in the national spotlight now for her burqa stunt, but maybe she should think twice about inviting intense scrutiny.
Powered by Taboola