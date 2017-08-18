 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Aug 18, 2017

Pauline's plight hard to hide from when it's in the books

Pauline Hanson would never admit that anything is awry within her party, but there may only be so long she can delay inevitable calamity.

Share

Ghosts of the past keep on popping up for Senator Pauline Hanson even as she dug in her heels over the latest public debate regarding the eligibility of Senator Malcolm Roberts to hang out in the red chamber. She’s in the national spotlight now for her burqa stunt, but maybe she should think twice about inviting intense scrutiny. 

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment