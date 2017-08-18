There's nothing beneath that burqa
What was beneath Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt? Nothing. There's no deeper meaning than a publicity-seeking bigoted stunt.
Aug 18, 2017
What was beneath Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt? Nothing. There's no deeper meaning than a publicity-seeking bigoted stunt.
“Oh my God,” yelled someone in the corridor outside the rambling Crikey offices in Parliament House. I glanced at the television, where question time had just stated, apparently smoothly. A photographer bolted past, heading not toward the House of Reps, but the Senate. I went out and headed down to the Senate press gallery. Had another protest erupted in the Senate? That seemed insufficient to elicit the level of excitement on display. It wasn’t immediately clear what was going on, until my attention was drawn to a black-shrouded figure sitting where Pauline Hanson normally sat.
Powered by Taboola
16 thoughts on “There’s nothing beneath that burqa”
“…. Malcolm Who?”
I too, have had plenty to say in the negative about George Brandis. But I say that I wanted to buy the man a beer yesterday.
Well done, George – no qualification today.