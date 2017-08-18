Pauline Hanson's PR masterstroke did exactly what she wanted it to
No one was talking about banning the burqa yesterday morning. Now everyone is.
Aug 18, 2017
One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s burqa stunt yesterday did exactly what she wanted — cut through a wild week of news and politics. Hanson’s stunt prompted a passionate speech from Attorney-General George Brandis, and politicians united in their condemnation of Hanson.
Pauline is a sad little twisted person who the press loves. In many ways it is a sad sight that the press gives her so much coverage. Thank God/Allah for the ABC & Four Corners for showing her true colours as a deluded megalomaniac with pretensions of grandeur. Take her for the sad little soapboxer she is; with her poorer command of English than most migrants demonstrate. It would add to the dignity of Parliament if she covered her face all the time. The vapid look of sullen emptiness gets a bit tiring.