Pauline Hanson's PR masterstroke did exactly what she wanted it to
No one was talking about banning the burqa yesterday morning. Now everyone is.
Aug 18, 2017
No one was talking about banning the burqa yesterday morning. Now everyone is.
One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s burqa stunt yesterday did exactly what she wanted — cut through a wild week of news and politics. Hanson’s stunt prompted a passionate speech from Attorney-General George Brandis, and politicians united in their condemnation of Hanson.
Powered by Taboola