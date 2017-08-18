 Menu lock
Politics

Aug 18, 2017

Pauline Hanson's PR masterstroke did exactly what she wanted it to

No one was talking about banning the burqa yesterday morning. Now everyone is.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter



One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s burqa stunt yesterday did exactly what she wanted — cut through a wild week of news and politics. Hanson’s stunt prompted a passionate speech from Attorney-General George Brandis, and politicians united in their condemnation of Hanson.

