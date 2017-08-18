Latho and Daily Mail sent defo letters ... doyen departs ... new spectrum editor named ...
Junkee editor Osman Faruqi has sent Mark Latham a legal letter after Latho accused him of giving succour to terrorists.
Today in Media Files, Junkee political editor Osman Faruqi brings in the lawyers over Mark Latham likening him to a terrorist, and Laurie Oakes says goodbye to the press gallery.
Oakes had timed this well albeit accidentally. Better to depart parliamentary reporting before the players alternately defy the Constitution or engage in mud-wrestling.