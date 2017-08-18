It's not too late to cut Joyce and Nash adrift
While ostentatiously peddling conspiracy theories about New Zealand and Barnaby Joyce this week, the government knew Fiona Nash may have been similarly ineligible to sit in Parliament.
Aug 18, 2017
While ostentatiously peddling conspiracy theories about New Zealand and Barnaby Joyce this week, the government knew Fiona Nash may have been similarly ineligible to sit in Parliament.
Spot the difference: senior Nationals figures discover they might be dual citizens and thus ineligible to stand for election to Parliament. One knows there are journalists ready to publish a story about them; the other knows their secret is safe for now. Guess which one goes straight into Parliament last Monday and ‘fesses up, and which stays silent until the Senate was packing up last night, after the commercial news bulletins are over.
Powered by Taboola