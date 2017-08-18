Oops, turns out the Nats don't always ask wannabe MPs about their citizenship
How could the National Party have missed that three of its 22 federal MPs might be dual citizens?
Aug 18, 2017
How could the National Party have missed that three of its 22 federal MPs might be dual citizens?
The New South Wales Nationals say their process for ensuring the eligibility of candidates for Parliament is “onerous,” but it has been beefed up in the weeks since the dual citizenship debacle first hit Australian members and senators, but the Victorian Nationals have not asked candidates if they are dual citizens before nominating.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Oops, turns out the Nats don’t always ask wannabe MPs about their citizenship”
“Gnats – Sorting the Chaff from the Chaff”