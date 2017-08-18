 Menu lock
Federal

Aug 18, 2017

If Hanson wants to wear a burqa, she should talk to my mum

If Pauline Hanson wants to know what it's like to wear a burqa as part of everyday life, perhaps she should ask my mother whether she felt oppressed.

Irfan Yusuf —

Irfan Yusuf

The government’s dual citizenship woes have now spread to the friendly crossbenches. Yesterday Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson announced that she was likely to also hold citizenship of the Islamic State of Iraq & the Levant (ISIL). The matter will now be referred to the Sharia Court of Australia.

