 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Aug 18, 2017

Battle of the tabloids: Daily Tele boldly goes where the Hun fears to tread

If you thought the Herald Sun was a very tabloid-y tabloid, get a load of The Daily Telegraph.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

It’s no secret that The Daily Telegraph loves a splashy headline, a pun and a Photoshop job. And while it’s often the journalists who take the heat for beating up stories, the headlines and the layout, at most newspapers, the reporters don’t have much of a say in what happens to their stories after they file them. It’s the production desk — subeditors, designers, artists and editors — who polish up and finish off the final product.

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment