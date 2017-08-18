Battle of the tabloids: Daily Tele boldly goes where the Hun fears to tread
If you thought the Herald Sun was a very tabloid-y tabloid, get a load of The Daily Telegraph.
Aug 18, 2017
It’s no secret that The Daily Telegraph loves a splashy headline, a pun and a Photoshop job. And while it’s often the journalists who take the heat for beating up stories, the headlines and the layout, at most newspapers, the reporters don’t have much of a say in what happens to their stories after they file them. It’s the production desk — subeditors, designers, artists and editors — who polish up and finish off the final product.
