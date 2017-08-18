Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

 Menu lock
Aug 18, 2017

The Footy Show continues its poor run of form, despite the high profile return of Eddie Maguire.

Glenn Dyer

The great Eddie McGuire comeback on The Footy Show on Nine faded last night. It hasn’t completely stalled, but more gas will be needed to pick it up after nearly 20% of the previous week’s national audience didn’t return for round two. The Melbourne audience plunged by more than 21% from 381,000 a week ago for the return, to 299,000 last night. And that the national audience fell 19% to 503,000.

