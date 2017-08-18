 Menu lock
Aug 18, 2017

Former market darling Domino's low on dough

Domino's pizza has transformed from a corporate darling into somewhat of a disappointment. What led to the fast food turnaround?

Adam Schwab —

Adam Schwab

domino's

Well, that escalated quickly. In the space of a week, the CEO of Australia’s largest company has announced he’ll resign and a former market darling has turned into a villain. The share price of Domino’s, which only two years ago was valued at around $8 billion by the market, has fallen by almost 50%, wiping around $800 million from the wealth of its chairman, “Hungry” Jack Cowin, and $100 million from the bank balance of CEO Don Meij. On Tuesday alone more than 20% or $1 billion was wiped from the high-tech pizza franchisor’s market capitalisation.

