Tips and rumours
Peter Dutton to star at Kevin Andrews fundraiser .... governance concerns at Sporting Shooters' Association ... Please like us ...
Aug 18, 2017
Peter Dutton to star at Kevin Andrews fundraiser .... governance concerns at Sporting Shooters' Association ... Please like us ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
I wanna go and watch Lurch Dutton …. is it BYO NoDoz?
Masochist.
Oh for someone to spike the punch with E or acid.