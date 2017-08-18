 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Aug 18, 2017

Tips and rumours

Peter Dutton to star at Kevin Andrews fundraiser .... governance concerns at Sporting Shooters' Association ... Please like us ...

Share

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours

  1. klewso

    I wanna go and watch Lurch Dutton …. is it BYO NoDoz?

    1. PDGFD1

      Masochist.

      1. AR

        Oh for someone to spike the punch with E or acid.