Barcelona attack: La Rambla vulnerable as public attraction
The La Rambla attack in Barcelona tragically shows the adaptive capabilities of terrorists.
Aug 18, 2017
A wide, tree-lined street with a large central walk running between Barcelona’s Placa de Catalunya and the Cristopher Columbus statue at Port Vell, La Rambla divides Barcelona’s wonderfully preserved Gothic Quarter from the somewhat seedier El Raval. On summer evenings it is packed with crowds of tourists and those who cater to them, making it a perfect terrorist target.
