Crikey Worm: yet another possible dual citizen, One Nation's ABC demands unlikely to get up
Another government minister has been caught up in the dual citizenship chaos, and One Nation's media reform conditions are unlikely to get through. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.
Justice Minister Michael Keenan could be yet another dual citizen sitting in federal Parliament. Fairfax’s Adam Gartrell, Amy Remeikis and Sean Nicholls report that experts believe Keenan could be a citizen by descent, because his father was born in the UK, and Keenan would have received the status of a citizen of “UK and colonies” at birth. Keenan’s office would not confirm to Fairfax whether he or his father had gone through the formal renunciation process. Fairfax is also reporting that Labor has a hit list of eight potential dual citizens in the government it will use if the government, as threatened, starts referring Labor MPs to the High Court over citizenship doubts. The Australian Financial Review reports the whole debacle has been demoralising for Liberal MPs.
