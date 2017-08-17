 Menu lock
Aug 17, 2017

How the Yes campaign is being co-opted for bra sales, not solidarity

Many brands and public figures are draping themselves in rainbow colours and proudly sloganeering for the Yes campaign. However, this is often more part of a cynical marketing campaign than useful solidarity with the LGBTI community.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

On Tuesday, Crikey offered an account of the way in which prominent tactics of the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage served to undermine their purpose. That same day, news broke — internationally, in fact — of a local performance by a private firm that also appeared to promote that cause while actively trashing it. Pro-marriage equality media outlets, argued our piece on Tuesday, appease some at the risk of alienating those beyond the in-group. The pro-marriage equality bra seller that jiggled through Sydney’s Martin Place this week may have appeased those of us eager to cop an eyeful of cleavage. It did so perhaps at the risk of aligning the Yes case with shitty employment practice.

