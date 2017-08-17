On Tuesday, Crikey offered an account of the way in which prominent tactics of the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage served to undermine their purpose. That same day, news broke — internationally, in fact — of a local performance by a private firm that also appeared to promote that cause while actively trashing it. Pro-marriage equality media outlets, argued our piece on Tuesday, appease some at the risk of alienating those beyond the in-group. The pro-marriage equality bra seller that jiggled through Sydney’s Martin Place this week may have appeased those of us eager to cop an eyeful of cleavage. It did so perhaps at the risk of aligning the Yes case with shitty employment practice.