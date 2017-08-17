Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: impossible to stop Nine's Block-buster

Nine’s night thanks to The Block with 1.444 million viewers nationally and the returning Doctor Doctor with 1.154 million nationally (it it a touch too frothy and sudsy? Time will tell in the next couple of episodes). That was enough to push Nine comfortably in front. Ten sparked up, but once again there was a nasty fall in viewers from The Bachelor (994,000 nationally) to Offspring (725,000) which is a pity because the latter is closer to reality than the faux events on The Bach will ever be. It is LCD (Lowest Common Denominator) TV.

Oh, Seven, left behind again by Nine and chugged into a distant second. The ABC’s Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell was a classic and viewers responded with the national audience back over the million mark to average 1.037 million.

In regional markets Seven News led the way with 614,000 viewers, with Seven News and Today Tonight 100,000 behind with 513,000, third was Home and Away with 460,000, The Block was fourth with 444,000 and The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was fifth with 408,000. — Read the rest on the Crikey website

Network channel share:

Nine (28.9%) Seven (25.2%) Ten (21.1%) ABC (18.0%) SBS (6.8%)

Network main channels:

Nine (21.7%) Seven (17.2%) Ten (15.1%) ABC (13.1%) SBS ONE (4.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO, GO (3.4%) ONE (3.1%) Eleven (3.0%) ABC 2 (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.629 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.460 million The Block (Seven) — 1.444 million Nine/NBN News — 1.374 million Nine/NBN News — 1.356 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.216 million Doctor Doctor (Nine) — 1.154 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.141 million The Force (Seven) — 1.047 million ABC News — 1.054 million

Top metro programs:

Nine News — 1.070 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.041 million Seven News — 1.015 million

Losers: Seven all on its lonesome

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.070 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.041million Seven News — 1.015 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 946,000 A Current Affair (Nine) —882,000 ABC News —714,000 7.30 (ABC) — 615,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 584,000 Ten News — 453,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 374,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 489,000 Today (Nine) – 425,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 181,000 + 88,000 on News 24) — 269,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 213,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 14700 Studio 10 (Ten) — 123,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 (%) LifeStyle (%) TVHITS (%) UKTV, Fox Classics (%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 69,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys (UKTV) — 56,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys (UKTV) — 52,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 52,000 Game of Thrones (Showcase) — 51,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.