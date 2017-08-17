Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: impossible to stop Nine's Block-buster
Can anything on TV compete with The Block?
Aug 17, 2017
Nine’s night thanks to The Block with 1.444 million viewers nationally and the returning Doctor Doctor with 1.154 million nationally (it it a touch too frothy and sudsy? Time will tell in the next couple of episodes). That was enough to push Nine comfortably in front. Ten sparked up, but once again there was a nasty fall in viewers from The Bachelor (994,000 nationally) to Offspring (725,000) which is a pity because the latter is closer to reality than the faux events on The Bach will ever be. It is LCD (Lowest Common Denominator) TV.
Oh, Seven, left behind again by Nine and chugged into a distant second. The ABC’s Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell was a classic and viewers responded with the national audience back over the million mark to average 1.037 million.
In regional markets Seven News led the way with 614,000 viewers, with Seven News and Today Tonight 100,000 behind with 513,000, third was Home and Away with 460,000, The Block was fourth with 444,000 and The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was fifth with 408,000. — Read the rest on the Crikey website
Losers: Seven all on its lonesome
