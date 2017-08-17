And the Wankley goes to ...The Courier-Mail's Club Manus coverage
Manus Island detainees are "frolicking" on "idyllic islands", according to this week's Crikey Wankley award winner.
Aug 17, 2017
Crikey believes it is important to recognise journalists and editors whose hard work gives the fourth estate the sterling reputation it has in the community. And this week, there is no one more deserving of a Wankley Award than Renee Viellaris of the Courier-Mail for today’s front-page spread on Manus Island detainees having “holidays at an idyllic island”.
