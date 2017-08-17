A brief history of Twiggy Forrest's obsession with cashless welfare
How exactly did a mining magnate come to spearhead the program to shift indigenous Australians onto cashless welfare?
Aug 17, 2017
How exactly did a mining magnate come to spearhead the program to shift indigenous Australians onto cashless welfare?
The government will today introduce legislation to expand the cashless welfare card to two new locations around Australia, following a 12-month trial in the regional areas of Ceduna in South Australia and Kununurra in Western Australia. While the new areas for the card are set to be announced in the next few weeks, Human Services Minister Alan Tudge says the card has helped reduce alcohol abuse in communities where it is in effect.
Powered by Taboola
15 thoughts on “A brief history of Twiggy Forrest’s obsession with cashless welfare”
With all due respect .. the Twigster has probably done more in WA in practical terms for the advancement of Aborigines than many governments. He has a positive discrimation policy on all Fortescue operations regarding their employment, has several traineeship/apprentice schemes in place and his concern is not a passing whim – it was ingrained from his upbringing on Mindaroo Station. He now employs literally hundreds of Aboriginal people. I don’t hold with his politics, but at least he is doing something real. And doesn’t shout about it from the rooftops. And it is not a flash in the pan – those of us who saw the Aboriginal people’s reaction to Twiggy’s help you-help yourself policy at Murrin Murrin several years ago were taken by surprise.
A read through the comments section here reminds us exactly why governments and politicians have failed to make a dent in indigenous disadvantage – the issues are seen through the prism of external ideological lens and then used by Left & Right to play out the customary self-absorbed irrelevant political game. It is not governments that make a difference in indigenous communities, it is self-help initiatives by families and communities (often led by women), that by-pass the self-serving of government departments and external contractors who live off indigenous disadvantage, and make things happen for themselves. Many of these self-help initiatives end up calling for something like a cashless welfare card, so that the flow of government money into grog and drugs can be stopped, at least temporarily, to allow self-help to have a chance. The Leftist opposition to indigenous self-help is the most dramatic example we have of the complete moral failure of the Left to understand indigenous communities, and to allow indigenous people to escape from the ‘noble savage’ stereotype that the Left wants to impose on them.