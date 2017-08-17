A brief history of Twiggy Forrest's obsession with cashless welfare
How exactly did a mining magnate come to spearhead the program to shift indigenous Australians onto cashless welfare?
Aug 17, 2017
The government will today introduce legislation to expand the cashless welfare card to two new locations around Australia, following a 12-month trial in the regional areas of Ceduna in South Australia and Kununurra in Western Australia. While the new areas for the card are set to be announced in the next few weeks, Human Services Minister Alan Tudge says the card has helped reduce alcohol abuse in communities where it is in effect.
