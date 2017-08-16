Who said it, Donald Trump or North Korea?
Malcolm Turnbull has made a point of agreeing with Donald Trump on the subject of North Korea. But with the despotic regime matching Trump's rhetoric for reckless bombast, can you tell which is which?
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has doubled down on a promise that the United States can count on Australia; in the event of military conflict between the US and North Korea, he has committed our nation to coming to the aid of the US. He might soon be called on to keep that promise, with the rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ramping up in recent days.
