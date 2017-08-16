Seven's profits suffer massive hit
Seven West Media reports a $744 million loss for the year, with $988 million in writedowns placing the company firmly in the red.
Aug 16, 2017
Seven West Media has revealed almost $1 billion in asset write-downs and a near $750 million loss for the 2016-17 financial year — the second huge loss triggered by asset write-downs in three years.
