Media

Aug 16, 2017

Seven's profits suffer massive hit

Seven West Media reports a $744 million loss for the year, with $988 million in writedowns placing the company firmly in the red.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Seven West Media has revealed almost $1 billion in asset write-downs and a near $750 million loss for the 2016-17 financial year — the second huge loss triggered by asset write-downs in three years.

