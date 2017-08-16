You can’t depend on much with the Trump White House, but one thing abideth: whatever has happened by the time you lay your head down to sleep in Australia, will have changed, changed utterly upon waking. There was never any doubt that Donald Trump’s second statement on the Charlottesville neo-Nazi march and lethal car attack, condemning racism and white supremacist hate groups, would not stand. Trump sounded uneasy and tentative saying it; the word “racism” seemed unnatural coming out of his mouth. His father had attended KKK rallies in Queens and Brooklyn before WW II, when the KKK was as focused on Catholics and Jews (in the north) as it was on black people; Trump’s everyday attitude appears to be functional chauvinism: get the Jews in to do the money, the blacks for heavy lifting, and have the gays decorate the hotel rooms. Most likely, he was persuaded, cajoled, yelled at to do it, by his daughter/adviser Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both conventional New York social liberals (and Kushner is Jewish). His new chief-of-staff John Kelly might also have had a hand in it. The statement was met with some relief from the Republicans, and grudging acknowledgement (it deserved no more) from sections of middle America.