Punch-drunk government now flailing at foes, real and imagined
Yesterday was a rare day in politics when collective common sense goes out the window and chaos takes over.
Aug 16, 2017
Some days in this place you can only sit back and watch as a large number of normally rational, intelligent people collectively lose their senses and embark on an ordeal of self-humiliation that leaves you gasping. March 21, 2013 was like that, when Simon Crean blew the Labor leadership wide open by calling on Kevin Rudd to move to replace Julia Gillard and Rudd bottled it, leading to an exodus of his supporters from cabinet.
19 thoughts on “Punch-drunk government now flailing at foes, real and imagined”
Katter will never support Labor.
Katter is just being mischievous. He is never very far from an idle threat.
Why ? Katters in QLD do
Didn’t you know that Bob Katter is a long time member of the CFMEU?
I have heard him express this fact many times.
I think it’s a bit harsh to describe Joyce’s laziness as appalling, Bernard, if you’re referring to his being unaware of being a Kiwi. Yes, it was lazy but, for mine, at least, kind of understandable. But his post-epiphany behaviour, like that of Canavan but even more so, certainly has been appalling.
After listening Question Time today I’ve discovered that not only did Bill Shorten cause Barnaby Joyce’s problems but also he managed to interfere with New Zealand’s parliamentary process. Not satisfied, and presumably while having breakfast, he became the arch manipulator of various conspiracy theories here and in New Zealand. The Coalition went on to suggest he is personally responsible for the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, another presumably by the Crown of Thorns infestation. Finally, his disgusting, but boundless energies have brought about his greatest triumph-the incipient destruction of the Tourist Industry.
Gosh Mr Shorten your energy is astonishing.
Does anyone know the odds on a Federal election prior to the same sex marriage popularity poll? London to a brick on?
Well put BK except for the supposition that a barrister on a paid brief has any other policy than to try to win at all costs, regardless of who goes down for the crime. Added to which mendaciousness is a talent sought out in LNP circles.