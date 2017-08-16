Glenn Dyer's TV: what's Seven got in store?

Nine’s night — easily, again thanks to The Block with 1.524 million national viewers and True Story With Hamish and Andy, which collared 1.299 million. Ten moved into third pushing a weak ABC to fourth, but the margin was unconvincing. Seven continues to drift, and no amount of spin can change the fact that the network’s ratings have slumped badly, even though Seven says it has some more “tentpoles” (aka big rating shows) to come later in the year. It is getting late, and there are just three months in the ratings battle to go, give or take a week.

Hell’s Kitchen on Seven averaged a weak 835,000, while Ten’s Shark Tank had a weak national audience of just 657,000, which is a weak figure for the metro markets. The House on the ABC managed a solid 934,000 second time out and there is something to be said for a top class doco series against commercial TV dross.

Seven News was on top in the regional market with 642,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 543,000, then Home and Away in third with 465,000, followed by The Block with 458,000. The 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was fifth with 426,000. — Read the rest on the Crikey website

Network channel share:

Nine (32.0%) Seven (25.3%) Ten (18.7%) ABC (17.0%) SBS (7.0%)

Network main channels:

Nine (22.8%) Seven (16.1%) Ten (12.3%) ABC (11.8%) SBS ONE (5.6%)

Top 5 digital channels:

Gem (3.9%) 7mate (3.6%) Eleven (3.3%) ONE, 7TWO (3.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.692 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.525 million The Block (Nine) — 1.524 million Nine/NBN News (6.30) — 1.339 million Nine/NBN News — 1.338 million True Story (Nine) — 1.299 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.265 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.146 million ABC News — 1.097 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.065 million

Top metro programs:

The Block (Nine) — 1.067 million Seven News — 1.050 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.025 million Nine News — 1.024 million

Losers: Seven especially, Ten.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.050 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.025 million Nine News — 1.024 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 982,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 900,000 ABC News – 747,000 7.30 (ABC) — 605,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 513,000 Ten News — 510,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 365,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 475,000 Today (Nine) – 419,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 178,000 + 66,000 on News 24) — 254,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 234,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 154,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 130,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (3.0%) Fox8, Sky News (2.0%) Nick Jr, Fox Classics, LifeStyle (1.9%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Game of Thrones (showcase) — 94,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 90,000 AFL: Open Mike (Fox Footy) — 62,000 Back Page (Fox Sports 501) — 55,000 Die Another Day (Foxtel Movies More) — 54,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.