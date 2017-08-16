Glenn Dyer's TV: what's Seven got in store?
Seven says it can turn around its bad ratings, but it's running out of time before the end of the year.
Aug 16, 2017
Nine’s night — easily, again thanks to The Block with 1.524 million national viewers and True Story With Hamish and Andy, which collared 1.299 million. Ten moved into third pushing a weak ABC to fourth, but the margin was unconvincing. Seven continues to drift, and no amount of spin can change the fact that the network’s ratings have slumped badly, even though Seven says it has some more “tentpoles” (aka big rating shows) to come later in the year. It is getting late, and there are just three months in the ratings battle to go, give or take a week.
Hell’s Kitchen on Seven averaged a weak 835,000, while Ten’s Shark Tank had a weak national audience of just 657,000, which is a weak figure for the metro markets. The House on the ABC managed a solid 934,000 second time out and there is something to be said for a top class doco series against commercial TV dross.
Seven News was on top in the regional market with 642,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 543,000, then Home and Away in third with 465,000, followed by The Block with 458,000. The 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was fifth with 426,000. — Read the rest on the Crikey website
Losers: Seven especially, Ten.
