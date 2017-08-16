 Menu lock
Aug 16, 2017

Fairfax shifts focus to listing Domain on ASX

Fairfax media, like News Corp, is trying to separate their profitable real estate listings business Domain from their struggling news media operations.

Glenn Dyer

Fairfax Media is now firmly set on course to emulate its bitter Australian rival, News Corp, in separating its property listings business into a partly owned subsidiary. Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood made it clear in today’s earnings announcement and briefing that getting the Domain business listed on the ASX would be the major focus of the company in the following months. 

