Politics

Aug 16, 2017

Collusion with a foreign political party? The Coalition's all over it.

When it comes to "collusion" with foreign political parties, the Coalition has done very well indeed.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Coalition might need to be a little careful about its absurd claim about Labor collusion with a foreign power over Barnaby Joyce (which had even the government’s rusted-on cheerleaders at The Australian shaking their heads). This morning in the Senate, the government tried to censure Penny Wong on the issue, but bizarrely undertook it without checking if it had secured the support of the crossbenchers — so the censure motion failed.

