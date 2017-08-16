 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Aug 16, 2017

As a political football the ABC's pretty tattered

Pauline Hanson's demands for cuts to the ABC are nothing new. Our national broadcaster has a long history of being bandied about for political ends and revenge.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

When Pauline Hanson put the ABC on the table as a bargaining chip to negotiate Mitch Fifield’s media law reform changes, the government grabbed it with both hands.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment