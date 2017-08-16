As a political football the ABC's pretty tattered
Pauline Hanson's demands for cuts to the ABC are nothing new. Our national broadcaster has a long history of being bandied about for political ends and revenge.
Aug 16, 2017
When Pauline Hanson put the ABC on the table as a bargaining chip to negotiate Mitch Fifield’s media law reform changes, the government grabbed it with both hands.
