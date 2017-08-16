 Menu lock
Aug 16, 2017

Crikey Worm: Joyce's citizenship a diplomatic incident, Hanson wants to hobble the ABC

Good morning, early birds. The dual citizenship drama continues, and the government has won conditional support for its media reforms. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.

JOYCE’S KIWI DRAMA CONTINUES

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce‘s citizenship fiasco blew out yesterday to a diplomatic stoush with New Zealand. Julie Bishop accused the ALP of colluding with a foreign political party to damage the government, which NZ’s Labour leader Jacinda Arden said was false and “highly regrettable”. Fairfax Media reports Joyce’s dual citizenship, revealed Monday, has pushed the government closer to referring four Labor MPs to the High Court to test the validity of their election. The push would force Justine Keay, Susan Lamb, Tony ZappiaBrendan O’Connor and Maria Vamvakinou to produce proof they comply with section 44 of the constitution. Joyce says he’s now renounced his New Zealand citizenship, and he will provide proof to Parliament. The Courier-Mail has published the documents.

