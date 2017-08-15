 Menu lock
Aug 15, 2017

Sorry is the hardest word ... Hack's Nazi interview ... Journos upset by swearwords ...

News Corp tabloids fail to apologise for incorrectly attributing modelling of a Labor budget blow-out to the Parliamentary Budget Office, Triple J's Hack interview a Nazi, and some people who swear all the time get upset about some choice language.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, budget blow-out corrections nowhere to be seen in News Corp papers, and Triple J’s Hack interviews a Nazi.

One thought on “Sorry is the hardest word … Hack’s Nazi interview … Journos upset by swearwords … 

  1. klewso

    Our Curry or Maul had the “correction(?)” – down the bottom of P4.
    No need to be sorry, anyone could have missed it after yesterday’s front page beat-off.
    Of course it wasn’t written by the same (“notional political editor”?) clown that put their name to the original Morrison press release yesterday – it was left to to someone else to wipe that arse – under “Budget office backs away from Treasurer’s figures”?????? As if they were party to it in the first place – and it wasn’t just Morrison being Scrot again?
    Talk about Limited BS News.