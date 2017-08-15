Sorry is the hardest word ... Hack's Nazi interview ... Journos upset by swearwords ...
News Corp tabloids fail to apologise for incorrectly attributing modelling of a Labor budget blow-out to the Parliamentary Budget Office, Triple J's Hack interview a Nazi, and some people who swear all the time get upset about some choice language.
One thought on “Sorry is the hardest word … Hack’s Nazi interview … Journos upset by swearwords … ”
Our Curry or Maul had the “correction(?)” – down the bottom of P4.
No need to be sorry, anyone could have missed it after yesterday’s front page beat-off.
Of course it wasn’t written by the same (“notional political editor”?) clown that put their name to the original Morrison press release yesterday – it was left to to someone else to wipe that arse – under “Budget office backs away from Treasurer’s figures”?????? As if they were party to it in the first place – and it wasn’t just Morrison being Scrot again?
Talk about Limited BS News.