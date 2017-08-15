News Corp discloses unprecedented figures
News Corp have changed their policy and released figures on the size of their newspaper revenues. What does this allow us to see about News Corp's business, and what does it portend for the future?
Aug 15, 2017
News Corp have changed their policy and released figures on the size of their newspaper revenues. What does this allow us to see about News Corp's business, and what does it portend for the future?
In a surprising change of policy, News Corp is revealing for the first time the size of its Australian, US and UK newspaper revenues by publishing figures for the year to June. The disclosures are in the company’s 10K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, released Tuesday morning in Australia. The detailed information immediately raised questions about why this “breakthrough” occurred at one of the world’s most opaque listed companies. Companies usually provide this sort of data (especially after years of not doing so) ahead of a major change in policy or approach.
Powered by Taboola