Leading Australian marriage equality opponent endorses US hate group
A leading group fighting marriage equality has endorsed a US hate group that campaigns to criminalise homosexuality.
Aug 15, 2017
One of the highest-profile campaigners against marriage equality, Lyle Shelton of the Australian Christian Lobby, has endorsed a US hate group that has campaigned for the criminalisation of homosexuality in the United States and internationally.
