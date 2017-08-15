 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Aug 15, 2017

Leading Australian marriage equality opponent endorses US hate group

A leading group fighting marriage equality has endorsed a US hate group that campaigns to criminalise homosexuality.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Same Sex Marriage Australian Christian Lobby

One of the highest-profile campaigners against marriage equality, Lyle Shelton of the Australian Christian Lobby, has endorsed a US hate group that has campaigned for the criminalisation of homosexuality in the United States and internationally.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment