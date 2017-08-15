Know your Nazis: these are the people outing far-right extremists online
After the violence of Charlottesville, those who identify and out white supremacists believe their work is increasingly important -- and dangerous.
Aug 15, 2017
As scuffles turned to street battles, and street battles to deadly violence, Daryle Lamont Jenkins found himself among familiar company in Charlottesville, Virginia.
