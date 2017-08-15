Hysterical government lashes out at Shorten, New Zealand, reality
The government has gone over the top in attacking Bill Shorten and New Zealand Labour for the Barnaby Joyce fiasco.
Aug 15, 2017
Desperate to stave off the chaos created by a divided party and doubts over Malcolm Turnbull’s parliamentary majority, the government has launched an extraordinary personal attack on Bill Shorten and created a diplomatic incident with New Zealand.
34 thoughts on “Hysterical government lashes out at Shorten, New Zealand, reality ”
What next?
If the LNP were students of Bugs Bunny cartoons, they would remember the classic episode where a mouse got into a house, so they bought a cat to get rid of the mouse, then a dog to get rid of the cat, then a tiger to get rid of the dog, then an elephant to get rid of the tiger. (order and species may be a bit dodgy on the memory front!)
The point being, will we end up in nuclear conflagration with North Korea just to keep us distracted from every other incompetency of this government? Don’t bet against it.
Look, take your cricket bat, and just piss-off.