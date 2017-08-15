Hysterical government lashes out at Shorten, New Zealand, reality
The government has gone over the top in attacking Bill Shorten and New Zealand Labour for the Barnaby Joyce fiasco.
Aug 15, 2017
Desperate to stave off the chaos created by a divided party and doubts over Malcolm Turnbull’s parliamentary majority, the government has launched an extraordinary personal attack on Bill Shorten and created a diplomatic incident with New Zealand.
19 thoughts on “Hysterical government lashes out at Shorten, New Zealand, reality ”
> Bill Shorten of colluding with New Zealand Labour
Surely it was Putin manipulating our democratic systems.
Shorten. NZ Labour. Putin. Commies the lot of them…
having the question of Cousin Jethro’s citizenship asked in the NZ Parliament was the only way of getting an honest answer. In Canberra the LNP would’ve dodged around it for weeks.
Turnbull continues to find new lows in terms of his personal behaviour. From not just failing to chastise Dutton’s racist dog-whistling but actively congratulating P.C.P.D. on doing a heck of a job, through endorsing the “free speech” of his witless ministers in a blatant act of contempt of court as they leaned on the Victorian Supreme Court in a sub judice matter, to extreme ad hominem attacks on Shorten in Parliament, he just keeps going lower. Does he really think it is edifying for Australians to see their Prime Minister essentially leading a chorus of “Lock him up! Lock him up!” against his main opponent?
Turnbull’s legacy is now secure: not just an abject failure as a politician but a prime example of someone for whom no behaviour is too venal or demeaning if it’s in an attempt to cling onto power. To stand out on this criterion in the recent line-up of Rudd, Gillard and Abbott really takes some doing but, by God, he’s done it.
I’d like to say I’m more disappointed than angry but it’s not true: I’m furious beyond words.
…and all that was left of Brian Trumble was a pair of smoking shoes…