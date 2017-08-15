Hysterical government lashes out at Shorten, New Zealand, reality
The government has gone over the top in attacking Bill Shorten and New Zealand Labour for the Barnaby Joyce fiasco.
Aug 15, 2017
Desperate to stave off the chaos created by a divided party and doubts over Malcolm Turnbull’s parliamentary majority, the government has launched an extraordinary personal attack on Bill Shorten and created a diplomatic incident with New Zealand.
