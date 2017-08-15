Razer: yes, I love the Queen
Of course, a monarchy is ridiculous. But I can't help but love Queen Elizabeth.
If there is an individual state more maddening than being badly misunderstood, it is to be understood quite well. I felt the pain of insight most recently when Crikey’s correspondent-at-large, Guy Rundle, returned from one of his Europe Goes Fascist tours with a gift: a book containing Cecil Beaton’s glorious portraits of Her Majesty. “How did you know?” I said, elated and embarrassed by the pleasure. “That you would enjoy images of the British monarchy captured by a queer modernist? Because I’ve actually met you.”
What do you do with ultimate authority and power when no-one can be trusted? Perhaps you give it someone who photographs well and then tell her (has to be a her) she can’t, under any circumstances, use it. It sort of makes sense as long as the photographee is, like, an Eve who will never bite the apple.