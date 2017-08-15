Government makes Barnaby Joyce's stuff-up even worse
Malcolm Turnbull has been badly let down by Barnaby Joyce -- but his handling of the citizenship crisis made it even worse.
For weeks, as the Liberals have fought among themselves over marriage equality, Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals have adopted the patient, grumpy air of the only adults in a room full of squabbling children. But as it turns out, Joyce was preparing a monumental stuff-up of his own all along.
13 thoughts on “Government makes Barnaby Joyce’s stuff-up even worse ”
I want to know when his curiosity was pricked – that decided he decided to try connecting the dots to his father’s side of the tree?
And when he discovered his “ignorance”?
That he’s just renounced his Kiwi citizenship is an admission of his illegitimacy to have been on the $tax – to have been in such a position to use that position to benefit those patrons, sponsors and donors he did, the way he did?