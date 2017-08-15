 Menu lock
Federal

Aug 15, 2017

Government makes Barnaby Joyce's stuff-up even worse

Malcolm Turnbull has been badly let down by Barnaby Joyce -- but his handling of the citizenship crisis made it even worse.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

For weeks, as the Liberals have fought among themselves over marriage equality, Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals have adopted the patient, grumpy air of the only adults in a room full of squabbling children. But as it turns out, Joyce was preparing a monumental stuff-up of his own all along.

