Government makes Barnaby Joyce's stuff-up even worse
Malcolm Turnbull has been badly let down by Barnaby Joyce -- but his handling of the citizenship crisis made it even worse.
Aug 15, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull has been badly let down by Barnaby Joyce -- but his handling of the citizenship crisis made it even worse.
For weeks, as the Liberals have fought among themselves over marriage equality, Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals have adopted the patient, grumpy air of the only adults in a room full of squabbling children. But as it turns out, Joyce was preparing a monumental stuff-up of his own all along.
Powered by Taboola