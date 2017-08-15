Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: when will Hell's Kitchen be put out of its misery?
The night belonged to Nine.
The Block (1.546 million national viewers), This Time Next Year (1.376 million and the feel good of 2017, beating True Stories, which is on tonight) and solid performances by the news from 6pm to 7pm and A Current Affairs –– the night was Nine’s.
Seven and Ten were weak, again. Ten’s Survivor, 846,000 national viewers (ruined the lead-in audience for Have You Been Paying Attention, watched by 885,000, which was the metro audience when MasterChef was the lead-in). Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen averaged 943,000 national viewers, and there were shots of Marco Pierre White looking over his flock as they did whatever they were doing outside and thinking, “Only so many days left and my money is in my bank account”.
The ABC’s Q&A should have had a good night last night — Barnaby Joyce’s NZ adventure, same-sex marriage, both on the pubic agenda, and yet it could only manage 590,000 national viewers and just 401,000 in the metros — fading as we watch.
In regional markets, while Seven News with 636,000 and Seven News/Today Tonight with 531,000 were one and two, and Home and Away was fourth with 468,000, The Block was third with 478,000 and This Time Next Year was fifth. Those two programs dominated from 7.30pm to 9.50pm, and that was the night.
