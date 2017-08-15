Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: when will Hell's Kitchen be put out of its misery?

The Block (1.546 million national viewers), This Time Next Year (1.376 million and the feel good of 2017, beating True Stories, which is on tonight) and solid performances by the news from 6pm to 7pm and A Current Affairs –– the night was Nine’s.

Seven and Ten were weak, again. Ten’s Survivor, 846,000 national viewers (ruined the lead-in audience for Have You Been Paying Attention, watched by 885,000, which was the metro audience when MasterChef was the lead-in). Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen averaged 943,000 national viewers, and there were shots of Marco Pierre White looking over his flock as they did whatever they were doing outside and thinking, “Only so many days left and my money is in my bank account”.

The ABC’s Q&A should have had a good night last night — Barnaby Joyce’s NZ adventure, same-sex marriage, both on the pubic agenda, and yet it could only manage 590,000 national viewers and just 401,000 in the metros — fading as we watch.

In regional markets, while Seven News with 636,000 and Seven News/Today Tonight with 531,000 were one and two, and Home and Away was fourth with 468,000, The Block was third with 478,000 and This Time Next Year was fifth. Those two programs dominated from 7.30pm to 9.50pm, and that was the night.

Network channel share:

Nine (29.7%) Seven (27.5%) Ten (18.5%) ABC (17.7%) SBS (6.6%)

Network main channels:

Nine (23.6%) Seven (18.0%) ABC (12.9%) Ten (12.5%) SBS ONE (4.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.3%) ONE (3.5%) 7mate (3.0%) ABC 2 (2.9%) GO, Eleven (2.4%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.694 million The Block (Nine) — 1.546 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.543 million Nine/NBN News — 1.445 million Nine/NBN News — 1.400 million This Time Next Year (Nine) — 1.376 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.293 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.230 million ABC News — 1.137 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.043 million

Top metro programs:

Nine News 6.30 — 1.114 million Nine News — 1.082 million The Block (Nine) — 1.068 million Seven News — 1.059 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.012 million

Losers: Seven and Ten, again

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.114 million Nine News — 1.082 million Seven News — 1.059 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.012 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 937,000 7pm ABC News – 755,000 7.30 (ABC) — 687,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 653,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 609,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 558,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 477,000 Today (Nine) – 413,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 172,000 + 93,000 on ABC News) — 265,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 211,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 193,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 123,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Showcase (4.2%) TVHITS (2.6%) Fox8 (1.8%) Sky News (1.7%) Foxtel Movies More (1.5%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Game of Thrones (showcase) — 457,000 Game of Thrones (showcase) — 254,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) —113,000 Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 80,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 73,000

