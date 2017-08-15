 Menu lock
Aug 15, 2017

Crikey Worm: Barnaby's citizenship chaos, confession questions, Greens' infighting

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce>'s Kiwi citizenship is another headache for the government, and the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has released its recommendations. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

GOVERNMENT’S LONG WHITE CLOUD

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce‘s shock announcement yesterday he is a New Zealand citizen could topple the government’s balance of power in federal Parliament. Joyce is a dual citizen because his father was born in New Zealand in 1947. The Nationals leader will now be referred to the High Court alongside Senators Larissa Waters, Scott Ludlam, Malcolm Roberts and Matt Canavan, who all have found out in the past month they might be ineligible to sit in Parliament as they are dual citizens. Attorney-General George Brandis told the ABC’s Lateline last night that the government was confident that “because of his unawareness” of his Kiwi citizenship, Joyce would not be disqualified as an MP. Nevertheless, Joyce is taking urgent steps to renounce his New Zealand citizenship, Fairfax reports.

