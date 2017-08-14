Rundle: Yes campaign served best when cogent
The road towards marriage equality requires those campaigning for Yes to remain cogent, balanced and on point.
Aug 14, 2017
One week in, and how’s the “keep-the-same-sex-marriage-yes-campaign-on-track” effort going? Well-ish, despite the best efforts of The Guardian to give the No case a bit of ammunition about groupthink and the elites. “This isn’t about political correctness,” Guardian editor Lenore Taylor writes, in a long and extraordinary article which sets out what sort of arguments the Guardian won’t be publishing.
2 thoughts on “Rundle: Yes campaign served best when cogent ”
Can’t agree Guy, both of these contributions are perfectly fair counters to the extremist rubbish that Abbott and Shelton are putting out, and that sooner or later the telecrap and oz will start to propagandise about.
He was called out last week by all and sundry for telling the GSD (Gender and Sexuality Diverse) community what’s good for them; for which they already have Abbott and Shelton.
He’s still shitty about it:)