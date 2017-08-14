Rundle: Twiggy's Tarzan antics and the problem of the white saviour
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's fixation with the cashless welfare card is more about him playing modern Tarzan than what is good for indigenous communities.
Aug 14, 2017
The story goes that Che Guevara, after a year of exhausting fighting in the jungles of the Congo, where he had been trying to spark socialist revolution, packed up the whole effort after a Congolese revolutionary accused him of playing Tarzan, a white hero swinging into save the poor blacks.
15 thoughts on “Rundle: Twiggy’s Tarzan antics and the problem of the white saviour ”
Fair enough criticism, but what is the solution to no meaningful jobs in remote areas? A life on welfare payments, on this card or not, is hardly fulfilling.