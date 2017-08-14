 Menu lock
Federal

Aug 14, 2017

Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under -- and it's a big one

Section 44 of the constitution has its teeth around another MP. This time, it's Barnaby Joyce in its death grip.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

It was only a matter of time before the citizenship requirements of section 44 of the constitution, which has already felled two victims in recent months and left two more hoping for a court victory to clear them, would strike again. Who would it be? MPs with parents born overseas were vetted; would it be Liberal Julia Banks, the subject of a kerfuffle over her possible Greek citizenship? As it turned out, the next victim had never been mentioned as a contender. Step forward Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is off to the High Court after this morning announcing he might be a New Zealander.

43 comments

Leave a comment

43 thoughts on “Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under — and it’s a big one 

  1. Zarathrusta

    Then of course there are all the catholics in our government who become citizens of the Vatican when they confirm their faith. Now that would explode the parliament.

Leave a comment