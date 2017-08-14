Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under -- and it's a big one
Section 44 of the constitution has its teeth around another MP. This time, it's Barnaby Joyce in its death grip.
It was only a matter of time before the citizenship requirements of section 44 of the constitution, which has already felled two victims in recent months and left two more hoping for a court victory to clear them, would strike again. Who would it be? MPs with parents born overseas were vetted; would it be Liberal Julia Banks, the subject of a kerfuffle over her possible Greek citizenship? As it turned out, the next victim had never been mentioned as a contender. Step forward Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is off to the High Court after this morning announcing he might be a New Zealander.
43 thoughts on “Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under — and it’s a big one ”
Then of course there are all the catholics in our government who become citizens of the Vatican when they confirm their faith. Now that would explode the parliament.