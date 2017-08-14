Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under -- and it's a big one
Section 44 of the constitution has its teeth around another MP. This time, it's Barnaby Joyce in its death grip.
Aug 14, 2017
Section 44 of the constitution has its teeth around another MP. This time, it's Barnaby Joyce in its death grip.
It was only a matter of time before the citizenship requirements of section 44 of the constitution, which has already felled two victims in recent months and left two more hoping for a court victory to clear them, would strike again. Who would it be? MPs with parents born overseas were vetted; would it be Liberal Julia Banks, the subject of a kerfuffle over her possible Greek citizenship? As it turned out, the next victim had never been mentioned as a contender. Step forward Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is off to the High Court after this morning announcing he might be a New Zealander.
Powered by Taboola
28 thoughts on “Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under — and it’s a big one ”
The Saturday Paper 13/08/17, Gadfly
Senator Nick said, “It is no accident that most Australian members of parliament never go to Hebron”, which he did and observed that this is the place where the occupation is carried out with no “illusions”.
Xenophon added that to make matters more memorable he went to Israel and Palestine at his own expense, using a Greek passport.
Xenophon traveled to Israel in 2014 on a Greek passport. Should he be in the Senate?
Well now, there’s a novel idea…a senator becoming a dual citizen AFTER he has been elected to, not one, but two parliaments in Oz!!
(South Australian upper house and the Senate)
You don’t need to be a citizen of certain countries in order to obtain a passport. The UK is a notable example. Greece may also be one of them.
Come on Barnaby Joyce, shoulders back, grin into the sunshine of those never ending plains. Be a man, Barnaby. Stop whingeing, show a bit of grace under pressure.
And, in your down time get those dreadful teeth fixed up.
I think s44 will suddenly and dramatically be amended by Parliament now – after all it’s the white Australia policy provision of the constitution designed to keep the country British, which is why there is no such thing as Australian citizenship in it.
S44 can NOT be ‘amended by Parliament’….it requires a referendum to change the Constitution.
Unlike SSM which can be legislated by the parliament…and they can’t even get that right!!
The Labor Party appears to be the only major party in the federal parliament that doesn’t have a problem with S44 (i)…pity the rest of them didn’t follow the rules occasionally!
I saw a comment elsewhere that S51 of the constitution allows the parliament to solve some of the citizenship problems through legislation. If that is the case then draft the legislation, pass it through parliament and away we go BUT under no circumstances is it retrospective.
There has to be a referendum to change anything in the constitution. Any change by Parliament without a referendum would be unlawful. The social media is doubled up with mirth and contempt for the government.
“Barnaby Joyce is deputy PM, but doesn’t hold a major portfolio and is not regarded by markets as economically significant, …” Huh?? Water Resources is not significant? Agriculture is not significant? If Turnbull was a PM with any guts at all he’d have whipped those from Barnaby by 10 am this morning. Plus the two that Barnaby inherited from Canavan two weeks ago – he could have re-allocated those too.
Wow, I missed that line. What the actual crap do you mean, Bernard? Crikey really needs to send you out of the damn gallery already. You’re so deep in procedural nonsense you forget that every human drinks water and eats food.
Yay! The Murray-Darling Basin gets a reprieve and maybe the all the Pubes banished to Armadale, are allowed to go home. And it would be really nice to see Joyce repay all those ill-gotten gains.
This is really stupid, if this bloke should be in any trouble it SHOULD be over the Murray-Darling.