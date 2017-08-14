Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under -- and it's a big one
Section 44 of the constitution has its teeth around another MP. This time, it's Barnaby Joyce in its death grip.
Aug 14, 2017
It was only a matter of time before the citizenship requirements of section 44 of the constitution, which has already felled two victims in recent months and left two more hoping for a court victory to clear them, would strike again. Who would it be? MPs with parents born overseas were vetted; would it be Liberal Julia Banks, the subject of a kerfuffle over her possible Greek citizenship? As it turned out, the next victim had never been mentioned as a contender. Step forward Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is off to the High Court after this morning announcing he might be a New Zealander.
8 thoughts on “Rampaging s.44 drags another victim under — and it’s a big one ”
Sing it Barney…
KA-MATE! KA-MATE! KAO-RA, KAO-RA!
High Court went strict black letter on Culleton and Day and could strike hard on these recent referrals, the message to the Parliament (for those in the press hard of hearing) from the High Court being: FFS do something about s44(i) , you have had plenty of warnings, you have wasted three decades of parliamentary inquiries, you know what the problem is, have a Referendum and fix it, or we will continue to knock you off, one by one.
Hilarious! All those people who were shouting that Ludlum and Waters have to pay back their salaries and expenses – I doubt if Gina will foot the bill for Barnaby this time.
Now that he may not be of use to her?
A referendum to change the constitution so that various MPs can resume their seats (after by-elections) would look very bad if it were to have priority over and constitutional change favouring Indigenous Australians or marriage equality. Although, it would be a splendid opportunity to re-write the ENTIRE constitution and include a Bill of Rights.
Jethro part kiwi? ….. No wonder he was a bit sheepish a couple of weeks ago when Ludlam and Waters went off?
It explains a lot, not least his not being his usual ebullient self at their cock-up?
Unless the High Court rules he is legit, Cousin Jethro is currently in the doghouse once shared by Pistol & Boo.
Could members who have a second home in the Cayman Islands also be imperilled?